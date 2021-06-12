Former Omaha Lyft driver convicted of sexual assault

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha jury has convicted a former Lyft driver of sexual assault for an attack on a passenger.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 41-year-old Komlanvi Avitso was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree sexual assault.

Authorities say the attack happened in May 2019 after the woman left an Omaha bar and requested a ride from the ride-sharing service.

The victim was so intoxicated at the time of the incident that she had little memory, but DNA evidence from a sexual assault examination led to the charges against Avitso.

Police also traced the movements of Avitso and the woman through cellphone data, surveillance video and Lyft ride records.

