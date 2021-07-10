Former Nebraska sheriff’s deputy found dead before fraud sentencing

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — A former Dodge County sheriff’s deputy was found dead the day before he was scheduled to be sentenced in a nearly $11 million fraud scheme.

Craig Harbaugh, 50, was found dead in his Fremont apartment on Thursday. A deputy county attorney said a preliminary investigation found no indication of suicide or foul play.

Harbaugh operated “Tactical Solutions Gear,” a federal firearms licensee formerly located in Fremont.

Harbaugh pleaded guilty in February to defrauding a bank and several individuals out of nearly $11 million by using false purchase orders and service contracts. He falsely claimed to have orders for firearms and tactical gear from law enforcement agencies in Illinois, Kansas, Kansas City and Nebraska.