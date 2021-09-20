Former Nebraska officer who was facing trial found dead

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska police officer awaiting trial on felony charges after the death of his girlfriend has died from what authorities say appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 55-year-old former Bellevue officer Craig Wiech was found shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday outside an apartment.

Wiech had been scheduled to face trial Monday. He was accused of assaulting an Omaha police officer and a firefighter at the scene of his girlfriend’s death in 2018.

He also faced evidence tampering charges, but was not charged in the death of his former girlfriend, Carrie A. Brown.