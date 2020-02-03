Former Nebraska mayor found guilty of assault, oppression of officer

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) – A jury has convicted a former Broken Bow mayor of assault and of oppression under color of office.

Jonathon Berghorst was found guilty Friday. Sentencing is set for April 9. Berghorst was accused of injuring a man during an April 6 fight outside a Broken Bow bar.

The court records say Berghorst later used his position as mayor in an attempt “to injure, deceive, harm, or oppress” a Broken Bow police officer.

A grievance document filed by another officer says Berghorst was belligerent and didn’t cooperate with the police investigation and threatened the officer’s employment. Voters recalled Berghorst from office on Jan. 15.

