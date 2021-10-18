Former Nebraska jailer sentenced for sexual abuse of county prisoner

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 62-year-old former jailer in Saline County has been sentenced to one year and a day in prison for sexually abusing a federal inmate.

Monty Roesler, of Beatrice, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a ward. He will also serve five years of supervised release after his jail term.

Prosecutors said Roesler had sexual contact several times with a person being held on federal charges in the county jail in Wilber.

Roesler’s attorney had asked for probation, noting that Roesler previously had a limited criminal history. The female inmate has sued Roesler, Saline County and Sheriff Alan Moore.