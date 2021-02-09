Former Nebraska deputy sheriff pleads guilty to wire fraud

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — A former northeast Nebraska deputy sheriff has pleaded guilty in a nearly $11 million wire fraud scheme.

Craig Harbaugh, former Dodge County deputy sheriff, admitted Monday that he defrauded six people and a bank.

Prosecutors said he falsified purchase orders and contracts for his business, “Tactical Solutions Gear,” a federal firearms licensee formerly located in Fremont.

He used the false purchase orders and contracts to persuade people to invest in his firearms business, and to get a loan from a bank.

Prosecutors say Harbaugh did not have any purchase orders or contracts.

He will be sentenced May 10.

