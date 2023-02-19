OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska county prosecutor has been sentenced to nine months in prison for using his office to stalk his estranged wife and her boyfriend.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass asked for leniency, explaining that his motivation was ensuring his children’s safety, before he was sentenced Friday.

But Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. dismissed the argument, telling Glass that he breached the public trust.

“You were the county attorney!” he said as he also ordered Glass to pay a $3,000 fine in the misdemeanor civil rights conspiracy case.

Prosecutors said Glass improperly accessed a law enforcement database to look up his estranged wife’s boyfriend and asked Fremont police officers and Dodge County deputies he knew to follow the man and his estranged wife for several months in 2020.

Glass, whose law license has been suspended, resigned from office in 2021 after his second drunken driving arrest. He now works in sales.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Norris said no other people have been charged but declined to comment on whether there are ongoing investigations into officers who aided Glass.

Glass’ attorney, Clarence Mock, described Glass’ tenure as “commendable” and said he had suffered financially because of his career change.