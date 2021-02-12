Former legislative candidate sues Nebraska Republican Party

In this April 14, 2020 photo, ballots for the primary elections are arranged by party affiliation at the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread. Republican leaders have encouraged people to request absentee ballots but say polling places will be open. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska City woman and lifelong Republican who unsuccessfully ran for the Nebraska Legislature is suing her own party, claiming the Nebraska GOP defamed her in ads and robocalls it sponsored to help her rival.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Janet Palmtag’s lawsuit accuses the Nebraska Republican Party of knowingly lying in campaign ads that said she had broken the law and lost her real estate license.

The party’s campaign efforts in the race were intended to help state Sen. Julie Slama of Peru, who won the seat in the officially nonpartisan Legislature.

The bitter race exposed a divide in the state GOP, as Slama was backed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, who appointed her to the seat in 2019, while Palmtag was endorsed by former Gov. Dave Heineman.