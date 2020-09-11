Former Fremont police officer found guilty of child sex assault

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — A former Fremont police officer has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a child and faces up to three years in prison when he’s sentenced in December.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 35-year-old Austin Williams was convicted Thursday of third-degree sexual assault of a child following a six-day trial in Dodge County District Court.

Authorities began investigating Williams in 2018 after an advocacy center notified the Nebraska State Patrol of a potential assault.

Prosecutors say Williams began the abuse in 2016, when the child was 10 or 11, and continued until August 2018. Williams was a five-year veteran of the Fremont force when he was fired in February 2019.

