Former Fremont car dealer sentenced to prison for fraud

Nebraska News

by: , Omaha World-Herald

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former Fremont car dealer has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for bilking lenders out of at least $500,000.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 46-year-old Jason Siemer was sentenced last week in Lincoln’s federal court. Siemer also was ordered to pay $500,000 in restitution and serve four years of supervised release.

Officials say Siemer has already paid $200,000 in restitution. He was given 90 days to surrender to federal authorities to begin serving his prison sentence.

Siemer pleaded guilty to fraud for obtaining a line of credit from an Omaha bank after creating a false financial statement that failed to include his line of credit from another bank.

