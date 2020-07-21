Former athlete, others sue Univeristy of Nebraska over assault claims

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska volleyball player and eight other women have sued the university. They allege the school did not properly respond or investigate complaints of sexual assault and harassment.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court. The complaint outlines a pattern of unresponsiveness, sloppiness and indifference by university employees in charge of investigating allegations of sexual misconduct. Seven of the women allege they were victims of rape or sexual assault.

The university declined to comment on the lawsuit but said it has a strong Title IX process. 

