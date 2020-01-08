Flooding, taxes among top priorities in new Nebraska session

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska lawmakers will try to address prison overcrowding problems, approve new tax incentives for businesses, and decide how to use a surplus of state tax revenue in the upcoming 2020 session.

This year’s short, 60-day session will put senators in a time crunch as they consider fresh proposals in addition to legislation carried over from last year.

They’ll also have to work together if they want to pass major property tax legislation or flood-relief measures, top priorities for many lawmakers and Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Legislative Speaker Jim Scheer says he expects a lot of debate over what to do with excess money the state has collected.