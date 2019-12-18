‘Flood heroes’ honored for response to 2019 Nebraska flood

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) –Dozens of people who helped respond to the 2019 Nebraska floods are getting honored for work saving lives and rescuing stranded neighbors.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and first lady Susanne Shore presented awards Tuesday to individuals and groups that contributed to the effort.

Special accolades went to James Wilke, a Columbus farmer who died trying to save a stranded motorist from floodwaters, the Nebraska National Guard, and a group of firefighters and volunteers whose air boat capsized as they worked to rescue a family from their home.

Ricketts also honored air boat owners, a search and rescue task force and 45 individuals who assisted in various ways.