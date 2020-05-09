Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Fleeing motorist dies in crash in downtown Omaha

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a fleeing motorist has been killed in a crash in north downtown Omaha.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Carter Lake police had been in pursuit of 30-year-old Brittany Madson when she crashed around 4 a.m. Saturday.

She was the only person inside the car and was ejected.

Medics declared her dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

A grand jury will be convened because Madson died during a police pursuit.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss