LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Flags in Nebraska have been ordered to be flown half-staff Saturday to honor first responders and a Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) employee who died after getting hit by a vehicle while assisting in cleaning a highway.

Nebraska Governor Pillen issued the order for the flags Friday afternoon. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, Oct. 21, the day of David Schwartz’s funeral.

Schwartz was a 42-year employee of the NDOT. On Tuesday, he was helping local law enforcement at the scene of a spill involving corn mash on Highway 34 near the Giltner Spur, according to the NDOT. A westbound SUV lost control and hit Schwartz. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A release said that the order is “in remembrance and recognition of all first responders who act heroically to keep the public safe on Nebraska roadways.”