Flags in Nebraska to fly at half-staff for U.S. Marine killed in Kabul

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image courtesy of Page’s family

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is having all U.S. and Nebraska flags to fly at half-staff to honor U.S. Marine Corporal Daegan Page.

Corporal Page, who graduated from Millard South High School, was killed while serving in Afghanistan on August 26, 2021.

A procession is being held on Friday as Corporal Page’s body is transported from Eppley Airfield in Omaha to Braman Mortuary in southwest Omaha starting at 1:30 p.m.

Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on September 17. Flags flying at half-staff on Saturday, September 11 will also observe Patriot Day.

Corporal Page’s funeral is planned for Friday, September 17.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News