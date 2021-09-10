Flags in Nebraska to fly at half-staff for U.S. Marine killed in Kabul

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is having all U.S. and Nebraska flags to fly at half-staff to honor U.S. Marine Corporal Daegan Page.

Corporal Page, who graduated from Millard South High School, was killed while serving in Afghanistan on August 26, 2021.

A procession is being held on Friday as Corporal Page’s body is transported from Eppley Airfield in Omaha to Braman Mortuary in southwest Omaha starting at 1:30 p.m.

Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on September 17. Flags flying at half-staff on Saturday, September 11 will also observe Patriot Day.

Corporal Page’s funeral is planned for Friday, September 17.