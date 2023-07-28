LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Fish have been killed off in Nebraska rivers due to higher water temperatures, the Nebraska Game and Parks said.

The fish die-off occurred along the Platte and Loup rivers near Columbus and further downstream. It also took place at the Loup Power Canal.

Biologists with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) are investigating how bad the fish die-off is.

Multiple species were found dead Friday along the waterways.

The NGPC said in a Friday release that the extreme heat over the last few days has caused the water in shallow stretches of the rivers to reach temperatures over 90 degrees. They said the heat is the most likely cause of the die-offs.

More fish are expected to die as water levels decline and the hot and dry conditions continue.

The NGPC said it hopes forecasted cooler temperatures will reduce any worsening effects.