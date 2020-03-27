First Nebraska COVID-19 death in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) – The first death from COVID-19 in Nebraska has been reported in Douglas County.

A man in his 50s who also suffered from serious underlying health conditions has become the first COVID-19 death in Douglas County, according to the Douglas County Health Department.

The man had contact with a known COVID-19 case out of state and had been self-quarantined since March 11 at home, the department said.

The death and appears to be included in the departments tally of 44 total COVID-19 cases for Douglas County.

The man is believed to be the first COVID-19 death in Nebraska, the department said.

“The family of this individual has our most sincere sympathies,” Health Director Dr. Adi Pour said. “This new disease has been in our community for only a short while, but those with co-morbidities are at a greater risk of complications.”