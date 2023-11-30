LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Harvest of deer from the Nebraska firearm deer season was down nearly 20% compared to last year.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said that preliminary results for the 2023 season running from Nov. 11 through Nov. 19 showed the statewide harvest was down 18% from 2022. It was additionally down 29% from the 2018-2022 average.

Officials said they expected these results due to a variety of reasons, including an already reduced harvest in 2022 leading officials to reduce the amount of permits for the 2023 season. Another reason for the decline was due to increased harvests in 2019 and 2020. Two other reasons were due to a drought leading to a disease in deer and severe winter conditions reducing available food.

In northeast Nebraska, the harvest was down 16% from 2022 and down 30% from the five-year average. See the full comparison of the 2023 harvest for the different districts in Nebraska.

District 2022 comparison 5-year average comparison All Nebraska Down 18% Down 29% Northwest Down 26% Down 35% Southwest Down 21% Down 37% Northeast Down 16% Down 30% Southeast Down 11% Down 9%

The final results of the 2023 harvest will be available after all deer seasons close, with the last season ending Jan. 31, 2024.

More information about the 2023 season and more will be available at public informational meetings in person and online starting Dec. 6.

Any hunters who want to donate venison can use the Deer Exchange or Hunters Helping the Hungry programs.