HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — An investigation has begun to determine what caused a fire that badly damaged several buildings in downtown Hastings.

Firefighters were called just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of a fire on the awning of Bert’s Pharmacy.

A news release from the city said a tenant in an upstairs apartment made it out safely. By the time fire crews arrived, the wall of the pharmacy was in flames.

The structure’s roof partially collapsed and the fire spread to the Hastings Visitor Center, causing severe damages.

Businesses as far as three buildings to the west sustained smoke damage.

Mayor Corey Stutte said the downtown suffered “a devastating loss,” but he’s thankful no one was hurt.