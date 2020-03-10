Fire blackens thousands of acres in Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) – Crews and vehicles from 14 departments and a crop-dusting plane kept a brush fire from destroying any structures or injuring anyone in western Nebraska’s Lincoln County.

Authorities say the wind-blown flames blackened more than 3.1 square miles north of North Platte on Sunday. The first report was called in around 3:20 p.m., and officials say the blaze was contained by 6 p.m.

Some firefighters remained to handle hot spots but left early Monday morning when rain began to fall. The crop-duster dropped water to slow the flames’ advance across the dry fields. The fire cause has yet to be determined.