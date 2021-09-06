Fiddler Creek Motocross brings motorcycle enthusiasts to rural Nebraska

HOMER, Neb. (KCAU) — Folks participating in another Labor Day tradition just might need a dip in the pool when they are finished.

Fiddler Creek Motocross near Homer is where around 300 motorcycle enthusiasts are spending the holiday. Since the track opened in 2000, riders young and old have been coming to stir up a cloud of dust and get two wheels airborne.

Over three days, races are run on two different tracks and organizers said the event just keeps growing each year.

“We don’t really have anything around this area. It’s kinda a little hidden gem around here and every year more and more people are finding out. And we do it for the kids, we have people of all ages ride in. It’s a huge family deal out here. We really enjoy when everyone comes out and supports us, and we like being able to provide something like this for everyone,” said volunteer Cody Williams.

Williams said motocross is worth trying for kids not into sports like basketball or football.

The facility boasts two tracks with one specially designed for beginners.