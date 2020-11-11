Felon sentenced for selling meth to undercover police officer in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – A man was sentenced after he sold 29.25 grams of meth to an undercover police officer in Omaha.

According to a release, Jeremy Baker, 31, sold 29.25 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover police officer at a gas station near 40th and Hamilton Streets in Omaha April 24, 2019. Before his arrest in the federal case, and while under investigation, Baker was observed by law enforcement firing a weapon at his estranged wife and was subsequently arrested on state charges. He was convicted on the state charges on December 23, 2019 and has been serving a state sentence at the Nebraska Department of Corrections since that conviction.

Baker was sentenced by Senior United States District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon on November 9 to 96 months for distributing methamphetamine. He will serve five years of supervised release following his release from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Omaha Police Department.

