Feds providing $2.3M for repairs to irrigation system tunnel in western Nebraska

FILE – In this June 28, 2012 file photo, Jim Wilson walks past sections of irrigation pipe on his ranch near Glendo, Wyo. The ranch gets water from Horseshoe Creek, with a hand-dug well reserved for emergencies. In nearby Goshen County, about 150 square miles of cropland is without irrigation after a canal tunnel collapsed July 17. Wyoming’s governor has declared a state of emergency Monday, July 22, 2019, to help farmers in Wyoming and Nebraska affected by an irrigation system failure. (Alan Rogers/The Casper Star-Tribune via AP, File)

GERING, Neb. (AP) – A federal agency intends to provide a $2.3 million loan to help pay for repairs to an irrigation system tunnel that collapsed last July, cutting off water to farmers in western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming.

The loan will be in addition to a $3.8 million grant that Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has said the state will provide to the irrigation district.

The collapse left more than 150 square miles of cropland without water at the peak of summer.

Temporary repairs got the water flowing again by the end of August. Officials say permanent repairs are expected to cost about $16 million.

