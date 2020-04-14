Feds: Online drug dealer planned to bomb Nebraska pharmacy

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) – Prosecutors say a Maryland man who operated an online drug dealing website engaged in extensive plans to bomb and burn down a competing pharmacy.

A judge ordered 32-year-old William Burgamy of Hanover, Maryland, jailed pending trial after a detention hearing Monday in federal court in Alexandria.

An FBI agent testified that Burgamy received his drug supply from a Nebraska pharmacist.

The pair believed that if the rival pharmacy were firebombed, Burgamy’s supplier would be able to grow his legitimate operation and order larger amounts of drugs without drawing suspicion.

Burgamy allegedly sold drugs on the Darknet using the store name NeverPressedRx.

