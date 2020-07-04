FBI, Omaha police investigating racist graffiti at park

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police and the FBI are investigating after someone spray-painted racist graffiti on a grassy area at a western Omaha park.

Police say the graffiti covered a large area at Lake Zorinsky Park and included a racial slur, a swastika, and a stick-figure hanging from a noose.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert says maintenance crews removed the graffiti on June 30 as soon as officials learned of it.

Stothert says authorities are investigating the vandalism as a hate crime.

Omaha police and the FBI are asking anyone who has information, video or pictures regarding the vandalism to contact Crime Stoppers.

