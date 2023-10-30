OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — The FBI is offering a reward as part of an effort to bring home a 22-year-old who has been missing since 2019.

According to a release from the FBI office of Omaha, Sunny Sramek left her hometown of Trenton for a trip to Omaha on April 20, 2019, and hasn’t been seen since.

The release states that the FBI is offering $10,000 for any information that leads to the recovery of Sunny or information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for her disappearance.

Sramek was wearing denim shorts and a black tank top when she went missing, and she had a pair of jeans and a hoodie with her. She was last seen in a 2004 white Ford Explorer with Iowa plates.

Sunny’s description includes a tattoo on her left shoulder of a feather with the word “fly.” She has another tattoo on her right ankle of a tribal sun in red ink. Sunny also has a rectangular scar on the back of her right shoulder, a small square-shaped scar on her forehead, chicken pox scars on her face, and scars on her ankles, shin, hand, and arms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Omaha Division at 402-493-8688.