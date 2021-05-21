FBI joins search for missing autistic Nebraska boy

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ryan Larsen, Photo Courtesy of Nebraska Endangered Missing Advisory

LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — The FBI has joined the search for an autistic 11-year-old boy missing since Monday, when he walked out of his elementary school during classes.

Ryan Larsen has been missing since he walked out of his elementary school in La Vista, which lies just southwest of Omaha.

Police say the child has a history of hiding from his family and authorities.

La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten says police have had to find the boy at least half-a-dozen times, but that he’s never been missing for days at a time.

Lausten also noted that Ryan has been without his seizure medication since he’s been missing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News