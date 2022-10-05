SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The FBI Omaha Field Office is advising caution amid the aftermath of hurricane Ian and those who might take advantage of the devastation.

According to a release from the public affairs department of the FBI Omaha Field Office, charity fraud schemes are prevalent after disasters. The release stated that scammers will exploit those who want to help after a tragedy such as hurricane Ian to get money and/or personal information.

Charity fraud can be found in different forms including emails, social media posts, crowdfunding platforms, and cold calls, according to the release.

The FBI outlined some ways to avoid falling prey to charity fraud:

Research charity reviews online, state regulators of charities, and charity reports along with ratings through the Better Business Bureau.

It is better to donate to charities that you know and trust.

Never make donations by gift card or wire transfer, credit cards are safer, according to the release.

After donating, review your financial accounts and make sure that additional funds were not deducted or charged.

Scammers can easily spoof agency phone numbers, so don’t be fooled by caller ID. It’s best to research the organization’s phone number and call them directly to verify.

If the caller or representative makes you feel pressured or rushed to donate, it may be a scam.

Do not click on links from sources you don’t know. Manually type out links instead of clicking on them.

Be aware of charity names or names that sound like well-known charities.

Check the charity’s website URL. The release stated that most legitimate charities websites use .org rather than .com.

Report suspected charity fraud to the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 1-866-720-5721 or click here.