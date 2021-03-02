Father of boy who stole show at ’13 Huskers spring game dies

ATKINSON, Neb. (AP) — The father of the young cancer patient who captured the hearts of college football fans when he ran for a touchdown in Nebraska’s spring game eight years ago has died after a seven-month battle with brain cancer.
The Team Jack Foundation announced Andy Hoffman died Monday. He was 42. His son Jack was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2011.
Wearing a miniature Cornhuskers uniform, Jack took a handoff and ran 69 yards into the end zone, with players mobbing him and lifting him on their shoulders.
Andy was diagnosed with cancer last summer.