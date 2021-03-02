Father of boy who stole show at ’13 Huskers spring game dies

Jack Hoffman, left, accepts the award for best moment at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 17, 2013, at Nokia Theater in Los Angeles. At right is Andy Hoffman. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)

ATKINSON, Neb. (AP) — The father of the young cancer patient who captured the hearts of college football fans when he ran for a touchdown in Nebraska’s spring game eight years ago has died after a seven-month battle with brain cancer.

The Team Jack Foundation announced Andy Hoffman died Monday. He was 42. His son Jack was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2011.

Wearing a miniature Cornhuskers uniform, Jack took a handoff and ran 69 yards into the end zone, with players mobbing him and lifting him on their shoulders.

Andy was diagnosed with cancer last summer.