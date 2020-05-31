Fatal shooting reported in Omaha amid protests downtown

Omaha police fire tear gas as they approach protesters sitting in the eastbound lane of Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. the people were protesting the death of George Floyd who died in the custody of the Minneapolis police on Memorial Day. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say someone was shot and killed near a downtown Omaha demonstration over the death of George Floyd in which protesters clashed with police in riot gear.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday in the city’s Old Market area and within a couple of blocks of where protesters had gathered.

Police say they arrested someone within the hour in connection with the shooting.

Officials didn’t say whether the shooting was tied to the protest, but police planned a news conference later Sunday.

The protest in downtown Omaha followed one that happened hours earlier a few miles away that started peacefully but devolved into clashes between protesters and police.