Deadly Nebraska crash claims four lives

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – A fatal crash that occurred on December 15, near Greenwood, Nebraska, has claimed a fourth life.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), Alexis Pascual Bernabe, 4, of Lincoln, passed away Wednesday from the injuries that were obtained from the crash.

Authorities say the crash happened at around 11:10 a.m. on December 15, when a Chevrolet Trailblazer lost control in slick conditions while traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near mile marker 422.

NSP said the vehicle then struck an Mini Cooper going eastbound, entered the median, rolled, entered the westbound lanes of traffic, and was struck by a westbound Honda Odyssey.

Officials say two of the passengers in the Trailblazer, Domingo Pascual Velasquez, 19, and Erica Rafael, 15, both from Lincoln, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Nebraska State Patrol said a third passenger, Heidy Diaz, 10, of Lincoln, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, where she died later on December 15.

Authorities say Bernabe was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center before being taken to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition and passed away.

Officials said that the driver, Carlos Bernabe Escobar, 29, and front-seat passenger, Carmelina Pascual Bernabe, 28, both from Lincoln, were taken to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha with non-life-threatening injuries.

NSP say the six occupants of the Honda Odyssey, all from Minnesota, were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said that a preliminary investigation determined that none of the occupants in the Trailblazer were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Officials say all the occupants of the other vehicles were wearing seat belts.

The Nebraska State Patrol said that the investigation remains ongoing.