Family rallies for man killed in 2017 Omaha police struggle

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The family of a mentally ill Oklahoma man who died in a struggle with Omaha police four years ago is rallying for him again with a silent walk to the place where he died.

Omaha television station KETV reports that Zachary Bear Heels died outside a gas station in June 2017 after Omaha police used a stun gun on him 12 times and punched him in the head.

Some of the shocks came while Bear Heels was handcuffed and sitting simply against a vehicle.

Officials said Bear Heels died of excited delirium, physical struggle, physical restraint, and use of a stun gun.

Family members said the 29-year-old had schizophrenia and was bipolar, something that may have impacted him that night.

