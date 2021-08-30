Family of Marine killed in bombing gets flood of support

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The family of a Nebraska Marine who was among the 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan said they have been overwhelmed with support ever since the 23-year-old’s death last week.

Corporal Daegan William-Tyeler Page served in the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment based at Camp Pendleton, California before his death on Thursday.

The family said in a statement that they have been “truly moved by the selfless generosity of the countless friends who have showed up at our houses armed with hugs and food and flowers.”

