Family of 8-year-old girl swept away in Platte River plan new search

LOUISVILLE, Neb. (AP) — The family of an 8-year-old girl swept away on the Platte River during an outing this summer is seeking help for another search to try to find the girl’s remains.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that a team of search-and-rescue divers and volunteers are planning an extensive search on Oct. 27 and 28 in and around the river where Taries Price disappeared on June 11.

Officials say the girl became separated from her mother and others along a sandbar in the river. She was last seen about a half-mile downstream from Schramm Park State Recreation Area.

Search organizers are seeking volunteers and donations, including adult life jackets, water, food, and coolers.

Latest Stories