Family members say missing Nebraska woman has died

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Family members say the adult daughter of a former Omaha mayor who had been missing since late last month has died.

The Otoe County Sheriff’s office said Friday that it had found Amber Tjaden’s Jaguar SUV in a rural area of the county, and a deceased person was found.

Authorities haven’t released the identity of the dead person, but family members said Saturday that Tjaden had died.

The 48-year-old daughter of former Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle had been missing since Jan. 27.

Authorities haven’t said whether they believe foul play was involved, but they said more information about the case would be released Monday.