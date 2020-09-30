Expanded Medicaid begins in Nebraska after years of dispute

by: GRANT SCHULTE,

DHHS CEO Dannette Smith speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Nebraska will officially offer expanded Medicaid coverage to low-income people starting Thursday after years of political battles in the Legislature, a statewide ballot campaign to force the issue and a nearly two-year rollout that left some residents in health care limbo. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska will officially offer expanded Medicaid coverage to low-income people after years of political battles in the Legislature, a statewide ballot campaign that led voters to approve it and a nearly two-year rollout that left some residents in health care limbo.

The state will provide coverage to 10,288 residents who have signed up so far, a number roughly in line with state projections.

State officials expect the number enrolled will to rise to about 90,000 within a few years.

Nebraska was among several conservative states where state lawmakers and governors declined to expand Medicaid, only to see the issue go to voters.

