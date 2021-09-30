Ex-prosecutor accused of stalking, harassing estranged wife in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska county prosecutor who resigned earlier this year following a string of scandals has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges he used his office to stalk his estranged wife and her boyfriend.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the indictment alleges Oliver Glass used his position as Dodge County Attorney and his police contacts to obtain information about and harass his estranged wife and her boyfriend for nine months in 2020.

If convicted of the two counts of cyberstalking, Glass faces up to 10 years in prison and a $500,000 fine. The indictment comes months after Glass resigned in February following his second DUI arrest.