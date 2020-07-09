Ex-prison psychologist accused of inmate relationship

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former psychologist at the Nebraska State Penitentiary has been charged with a felony after a search of her bag turned up an intimate letter from an inmate.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 44-year-old Sarah Tielke, of Papillion, was charged Monday with unauthorized communication with an inmate.

A court affidavit says Tielke tried to put her bag in a locker on Feb. 25 after she was selected for a random search.

A search of the bag turned up three cellphones and a four-page letter an inmate had written her suggesting there was a romantic relationship between them.

Tielke told investigators the cellphones belonged to her children, and she was later charged only in connection to the letter.

Latest Stories