Ex-principal sentenced to jail for not reporting child abuse

OMAHA, Neb. (Omaha World-Herald/AP) — A former Omaha Public Schools principal who failed to immediately report to authorities inappropriate behavior by a teacher was sentenced Monday to two weeks in jail.
The judge also imposed a year of probation on Eric Nelson for misdemeanor failure to report child abuse.
The Omaha World-Herald reports Nelson, the former principal of Fontenelle Elementary, was ordered to begin serving his term on Tuesday.
Six girls said they were assaulted by Greg Sedlacek, a former teacher who is now serving 40 to 65 years in prison for sexually assaulting children.
