Ex-Omaha worker sentenced for postal funds theft scheme

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former U.S. Postal Service worker in Omaha has been sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to repay nearly $14,000 for a scheme in which he stole postal funds.

Federal prosecutors for Nebraska say 44-year-old Cameron Hogan, of Omaha, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Omaha for misappropriation of postal funds.

Prosecutors say federal agents began investigating the case last year at a west Omaha post office, where Hogan was employed as a lead sales and services associate.

Investigators say Hogan admitted to issuing fraudulent refunds and voided transactions and using taking the money from those actions for his own use.