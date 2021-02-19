Ex-Omaha school guard/coach charged with assaulting student

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former security guard and coach at Omaha North High School has been accused of sexually assaulting a student for three years, beginning when she was 15.

Fifty-two-year-old Ronald Powell is being held without bond on two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child. He was arrested Monday.

The woman told police Powell assaulted her on school property and in hotel rooms, beginning in 2015. She says she eventually became pregnant and Powell took her to obtain an abortion pill.

Powell was hired by Omaha Public Schools as a coach in December 2014 and then as a security guard at North High in 2015. He was fired in 2016 for repeated violations of district policy.