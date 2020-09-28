Ex-Nebraska trooper charged in hitting of drunken driver

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska state trooper has been charged after he allegedly hit a drunken driver from Colorado with this service rifle.

U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly says Lindsey Bixby of Ellsworth was charged Friday with deprivation of rights, a federal offense.

Bixby resigned from the patrol after a widely circulated video showed him hitting the driver in March 2016.

Prosecutors say Bixby hit the man with his gun after he refused to get on the ground after a pursuit ended in Sioux County.

Gov. Pete Ricketts cited the patrol’s handling of the case as one reason he fired Col. Brad Rice as patrol superintendent in October 2017.

