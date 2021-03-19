Ex-Nebraska high school coach, teacher arrested in sex case

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A former Papillion-La Vista High School football coach and social studies teacher has been arrested on suspicion of third-degree sexual abuse by a school employee.

An arrest warrant was issued for 29-year-old Stephen Gentry on Wednesday, and he appeared in Sarpy County Court on Thursday.

His bond was set at $1,000, and he was ordered to have no contact with any minors outside of his own children.

Court records say investigators believe Gentry had inappropriate contact with a student in January.

He resigned in February after the investigation began. If convicted, Gentry faces up to two years in prison. His next court date is set for April 13.

