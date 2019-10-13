Ex-Lincoln police officer sentenced for buying teen alcohol

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former Lincoln police officer who bought alcohol for his teenage girlfriend has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and a year’s probation.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that a judge on Friday ordered 26-year-old Scott Bierle to serve three days in county jail per month for the next 10 months.

Bierle was convicted in August of procuring alcohol for a minor. He was cited earlier this year after the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said he bought alcohol for his 19-year-old girlfriend at a bar on Dec. 16 at a gathering of off-duty officers. The teen was also ticketed on suspicion of being a minor in possession of alcohol.

Bierle resigned Jan. 29, three weeks after he was ticketed. He had been with the Lincoln department since December 2015.

