Ex-con accused of hanging Nebraska toddler repeatedly faces charges

Nebraska News

by: , Omaha World-Herald

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man who has served five stints in prison is now charged with attempted murder, child abuse, and other counts after police say he repeatedly hanged and choked his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter until the child lost consciousness.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that police arrested 38-year-old David Coleman in December after his girlfriend found a video on his phone showing him hanging her 2-year-old daughter by her neck with a pink scarf in a storage unit until she was unconscious.

Police say they later found another video of Coleman strangling the girl while the toddler was in a car seat.

Coleman, who remains behind bars on more than $1 million bail, has pleaded not guilty to the charges and faces his next court hearing in June.

