

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. (Storyful) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office warned people in Nebraska not to venture out due to snow, ice, and bad road conditions on Saturday, January 13.

The National Weather Service in Omaha reported widespread road closures and a wind chill of minus 30 to 40 degrees.

The Nebraska State Patrol said multiple drivers were rescued from deep snow drifts on Highway 92 in Douglas County.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released a video Saturday showing a snow plow getting an assist from another plow.

“Please stay home In this weather unless absolutely necessary to travel,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “Folks, pull up a chair. When even SNOW PLOWS are getting stuck. That’s a hint to STAY HOME.”