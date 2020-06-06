Missing NDCS inmate arrested in Texas after six-mile chase, another one still out there

Left is Brandon Britton and right is Ronald Taylor. Photos courtesy of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — An NDCS inmate who escaped from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L) has been arrested in Franklin County, Texas while another one from the same facility is still missing.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) said Brandon Britton and another CCC-L inmate, Ronald Taylor, left their electronic monitoring devices lying in the area of Highway 77 and West Van Dorn Street in Lincoln on the morning of May 21.

Officials reported that Britton was taken into custody on Friday after leading officers in Texas on a six-mile chase and charged with felony evading arrest along with other misdemeanors.

He was arrested through the cooperative efforts of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Ranger Division, and the U.S. Marshals Service in the Eastern District of Texas.

Britton is serving a 10-year sentence in the NDCS for convictions in Douglas and Seward counties that include first-degree assault, methamphetamine charges, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Authorities said his sentence started on January 23, 2018.

Taylor is serving a 24-year sentence and nines to 54 years on charges out of Custer and Lancaster counties that include escape, possession of a controlled substance, assault by a confined person, theft, and possession of methamphetamine.

NDCS said his whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Taylor is a 52-year-old white man who’s 6’2″ and weighs 255 lbs., with auburn hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about him should contact their local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Latest Stories