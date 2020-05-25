Erratic motorcycle rider arrested after aerial pursuit in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers arrested a motorcycle rider Sunday evening following an aerial pursuit in Lincoln.

Farean Iron Shell, 40, of Lincoln, was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, traffic violations, and expired registration.

The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, when a trooper pilot with the NSP Aviation Support Division saw a motorcycle driving erratically and splitting vehicles near 33rd and O Street in Lincoln.

Officials said after notifying troopers on the ground, the pilot initiated an aerial pursuit, during which Shell reached nearly 100 mph on his motorcycle.

According to NSP, Shell nearly hit a pedestrian as he passed through downtown Lincoln. He then traveled to the area of West A and South Coddington Streets where a trooper attempted a traffic stop.

Shell refused to stop, attempted to turn around and pass the trooper at a slow speed but then lost control and laid the motorcycle down.

He was immediately taken into custody and was not injured.

Shell was booked into the Lancaster County Jail.

