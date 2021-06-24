EPA orders cleanup of Nebraska river deluged with sand

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Federal regulators have ordered a Nebraska rancher and county officials to clean up a remote stream after it was deluged with enough sand and sediment to change the shape of the waterway.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Environmental Protection Agency said the Snake River had been a deep and narrow creek until an estimated 1.6 million tons of sand washed into it, turning a 3-mile stretch into a wide, shallow and sandy waterway. That’s enough sand to fill an area the size of a football field about 540 feet deep.

The stream is a popular fishing and canoeing spot in the Sandhills, a desolate region of grass-covered sand dunes in north-central Nebraska.